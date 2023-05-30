It’s Official: Rick Ross’s On-Again, Off-Again Car Show Is Actually Happening This Weekend

Rick Ross has successfully obtained a permit for his car show taking place this weekend.

His attorney Leron Rogers told Robb Report that he has been able to land the permit after the Fayette County Department of Planning and Zoning previously denied his request. He also addressed concerns the rapper’s neighbors have raised about the potential traffic the June 3 event may cause by planning on having 63 buses to help transport attendees.

“We have an event planning company that has secured private parking lots and luxury buses to shuttle people back and forth,” Rogers says. “There will be no need for individuals to drive to the property.”

In late April, his neighbors signed a petition against the show, citing the heavy traffic his 2022 bash created: “It took me 40 minutes to get out of my subdivision,” a homeowner told a local television station.

But Rogers says the rapper has spent a lot of money ahead of the event trying to make sure the show is successful, with a lot of that funding going towards leases for parking lots and security. On the latter expenditure, Rogers corroborated the South Fulton Police Department’s statement that necessary steps have been taken to ensure safety for the event.

“The local authorities have no problems with us. The sheriff and police department—they’re all on board,” Rogers told Robb Report. “They helped us put the whole security plan together. We’ve been working with them since March.”

Robb Report separately obtained an updated letter from the Fayette County Planning and Zoning Commission confirming the approval. It laid out four conditions: The event can’t operate for more than 14 days per year; tents must have county fire marshal approval; off-street parking is required; and outdoor lighting for the event will not be permitted after 10 p.m.

The event is set to take place at Ross’ 235-acre estate in Fayetteville, Georgia—about 20 miles south of Atlanta. It will include performances from The Boss himself and Gucci Mane. There will also be over $300,000 chains given out as prizes during the event.

But there may be even more surprises: Ross posted a video with Diddy on Instagram stories, and the Bad Boy Records entrepreneur had a question: “I know it’s a car show but can I bring the jet? Rick Ross has a runway.”