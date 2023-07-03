Another Daredevil Tried to Parachute Into Rick Ross’s Pool Party

Rick Ross might be feeling some déjà vu, as a recent party at his sprawling Georgia home once again received a surprise visitor from the skies.

On Sunday, Rozay hosted a pool party at his Promise Land estate. DJ Akademiks shared a video from Ross (seen below) showing a parachuter hovering over the rapper’s abode during the event. “There he go,” Ross said. The rapper didn’t seem incredibly bothered by the incident, however he did request that the person not land on his roof.

It wasn’t clear if the parachuter was the same unexpected guest who flew into his car show in June. But that individual, who was named by a local television station as South Carolina resident Kris Jeter, used a paraglider to enter the property. Ross wasn’t able to get the past incident on video, but this time he was more fortunate.

During Ross’s pool party, the Boss attempted to show off his diving game when things didn’t appear to go as planned. In an Instagram post, Ross is seen standing on a diving board in front of scores of people sitting around and swimming in his luxurious pool. He eventually begins to jump in preparation for his dive, but his knees appear to give out as he lands on the board for a third time, causing him to topple into the pool. In the caption for the post, he hilariously told his followers: “Don’t try my ‘DOUBLE DECKER SLAPPER’ dive at home!”

But Ross did experience success at his Fayetteville, Georgia, estate with his second annual car show. Massive crowds of people flocked to his home to witness the dozens of stunning rides. Among the dazzling vehicles was a 1975 Chevy Caprice Classic customized by I95 Motorsports, a giant yellow Tonka-style Ford truck, and a purple Lamborghini Huracán with an airbrushed rendering of Kobe Bryant. The event also featured performances by Ross, Meek Mill, and Gucci Mane, as well as a rodeo.