Rick Ross Bought Two Matching Rolex Oyster Perpetuals to Celebrate His Sister’s Birthday

Rick Ross is certainly no stranger to flashy accessories. And for his latest purchase, the Miami-based rapper decided to double up on wrist candy by snagging a pair of matching timepieces to celebrate his sister’s birthday.

Ross took to his Instagram story to show off his new Rolex Oyster Perpetual 36s, each sporting a turquoise-blue dial. In the video, the “All I Do Is Win” rapper called the sleek timepieces a “him and her’s” set while speaking highly of his sister Tawanda’s accomplishments and sacrifices over the course of his nearly 20 year career.

That stunning blue dial is just one of the many colorful hues the Swiss watchmaker unveiled back in 2020 for this model. Measuring 36 mm, Ref. 126000 has Rolex’s classic Oystersteel case along with scratch-resistant sapphire and a three-piece solid link bracelet. The mechanical watch, which retails for $6,100, also features a power reserve of about 70 hours and is waterproof up to 300 feet.

Brightly colored dials are definitely having their moment, and it seems Ross the latest to jump on the trend. Kendrick Lamar (pictured above) recently donned the same timepiece at the 2023 Grammys. And with the unveiling of Rolex’s vibrant, bubbly-dialed Oyster Perpetual at this year’s Watches and Wonders, the trend may not be going anywhere anytime soon.