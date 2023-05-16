Rick Ross Is Hosting Another Bonkers Car Show at His 235-Acre Georgia Estate

If you missed out on Rick Ross’s car show last year, you’re in luck: The rapper is hosting round two of the epic extravaganza next month.

The Rick Ross Car and Bike Show is once again taking place at the star’s 235-acre estate in Fayetteville, Ga.—about 20 miles south of Atlanta—on Saturday, June 3, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., an Eventbrite listing states. There will no doubt be plenty of interesting vendors, sponsors, food, drinks, and amazing cars brought by attendees, if 2022’s bash is any indication. And this time around the “Hustlin'” rapper will be performing live, possibly with “special surprise guests.”

One of those musicians has been revealed: Gucci Mane will take the stage at the event, Ross said on Instagram. The host also told fans that they would be able to take selfies with him during the festivities. While showing off a Trans Am truck, Ross said the party will have “hustlers from everywhere, money from everywhere, sexy ladies from everywhere, and, of course, cars you’ve never seen.”

As far as prices go (excluding fees and taxes), general admission for the shindig will cost you $325, while VIP entry—which includes access to the mixer after the car show, a gift bag, and VIP onsite parking—is set at $2,500. Registering your car or motorcycle for the event is priced at $750, which includes two general admission tickets. And potential food vendors and sponsors can cough up a whopping $25,000 to snag a prime spot near the manse, four general admission tickets and VIP mixer passes, and logo placement on both the bash’s stage and the website.

Last year, the rapper’s show included hundreds of outstanding cars, including a red Ferrari 488 GTB, a fire engine-red 1959 Chevy Bel Air, and even a six-wheel monster truck. If you can’t make it down to the Peach State, the good news is the rapper is surely going to update his social media followers about the event throughout the day.

While attending the spectacular gathering, be on the look out for some of the stunning cars Ross has previously shared on social media, such as the “limited production” black Huracán STO Lambo with baby-blue accents he had delivered to his home in March. Or you could catch a glimpse of the jaw-dropping $3.75 million Bugatti Chiron he may have purchased after testing the vehicle out that same month.