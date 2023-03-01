Rihanna Is Teaming Up With Puma for the First Time Since Launching Fenty

Is there anything Rihanna can’t do? Just two weeks after pplaying the Super Bowl halftime show, at which she also revealed she was pregnant with her and A$AP Rocky’s second child, Rihanna has now revealed that she has another big project in the works. Five years after her last collaboration with Puma, Rihanna is coming home to collaborate with the brand once again, this time with her Fenty empire behind her.

Puma kept the Instagram announcement of the new line simple: “She’s back,” the brand wrote in a graphic shared on March 1, with the Fenty and Puma logos below. The post was captioned only “coming soon”— but that didn’t stop fans in the comments from losing their minds about it anyway.

Back in 2014, Rihanna was named the creative director of Puma womenswear and the global ambassador for Puma’s Women’s Training category. Several memorable shoe lines came out of this initial collaboration, including platformed Creepers sneakers and fur slides. She developed Fenty Puma fashion lines that had runway shows in New York Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week with inventive themes like Marie Antoinette meets athleisure (Spring 2017), a back to school line (Fall/Winter 2017) and a motocross collection (Spring 2018).

Rihanna stepped away from the brand in late 2017 and launched her lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty, a few months later. That same year, she debuted her mega-successful beauty brand Fenty Beauty, and two years later, she joined LVMH to release a full-fledged Fenty fashion line, which has since been placed on hold. In 2020, she expanded the Fenty empire further by launching Fenty Skin, a skincare offshoot of her beauty line.

With the full force of her Fenty empire now behind her, Rihanna is making a triumphant return to collaborating with Puma, and she’ll no doubt have a long line of customers ready for her first collection to come out.