Rihanna Just Got an 18-Carat Diamond Grille Inspired by Wu-Tang’s Ol’ Dirty Bastard

It’s very clear that Rihanna is a big Wu-Tang Clan fan. Not only has she been spotted sporting clothing featuring the collective’s famous symbol, she also named her and A$AP Rocky’s son, RZA, after the group’s famed rapper/producer, also known as Robert Fitzgerald Diggs.

So it makes sense that RiRi’s jewelry would also give the famed rap group a shoutout. The Barbadian singer recently received a special gift from jewelry and grill maker Gabby Elan, which was an 18-carat diamond grill inscribed with the word “DIRT.”

In an Instagram post, the luxury brand explained that the blingy piece is a tribute to former Wu-Tang member Ol’ Dirty Bastard, who passed away in 2004. The final slide in the same post shows the rapper wearing a similar grill made by the jeweler in the early 1990s.

Gabriel “Gabby” Pinhasov, who was born in Uzbekistan, started up Gabby Elan, according to a Complex profile of the business. He had studied to be a dental technician in Israel before going on to serve three years in the country’s army. Pinhasov then came to New York City in 1990, when he was 26 years old, with the intention of working toward his initial goal of working in the dental field. But, once he actually arrived in the Big Apple, he noticed people wearing grills.

“It was interesting because [dentistry] was my business,” Pinhasov told the publication. “When I look somebody in the face, the first thing I see is their teeth. It’s my passion. When I was looking and would see gold teeth, I was like ‘Whoa.’”

He eventually established his company, which was focused on delivering grills that not only looked nice but were also more comfortable with help from his background in dentistry. Since then, Gabby Elan has made grills for Tyler, the Creator, Madonna, Kim Kardashian, and even ASAP Rocky himself.