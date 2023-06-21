Rihanna Rocks a Jacob & Co. Diamond-Studded Watch Choker at the Louis Vuitton Fashion Show

Rihanna is known for making courageous fashion choices.

From her bold Super Bowl LVII fit to her ostentatious diamond grills, RiRi has proven she can pull off just about anything. That’s why it isn’t surprising that Jacob & Co. enlisted the singer to promote a daring new offering: a watch choker.

“This is the first time that a timepiece has been worn on a neck,” Jacob & Co. said in an Instagram post. “Rihanna debuted the piece at the 2023 Louis Vuitton Fashion Show in Paris. The 47-mm white gold Brilliant Flying Tourbillon, set with a total of 368 diamonds has been reconstructed to be worn as a choker. The innovative design of this contemporary timepiece is the result of a collaborative effort between @jacobarabo and the renowned fashion icon Rihanna.”

On their site, the brand gave more details about the collaboration with the singer. While Rihanna was preparing to attend the Louis Vuitton show, she decided she would wear a timepiece in a completely different way. She came to Jacob & Co. with the idea, as she has many times over the past decade. She saw the Brilliant Flying Tourbillon, and the jeweler decided to create the bespoke piece you see above. But now you can snag the blinged-out piece for yourself for $700,000.

Speaking of LV, the “We Found Love” hitmaker recently starred in a new campaign for brand. Ahead of Pharrell Williams’s highly anticipated debut men’s collection with the fashion house (which finally premiered June 20), he gave a glimpse of his visual direction through a snapshot with Rihanna front and center.

The ad shows RiRi wearing a leather trench with a black and gray pixelated pattern draped over her baby bump. She’s also four luxury LV bags in red, yellow, green, and blue hues. And she also apparently made time for a coffee stop, holding a cup of joe despite having several luxurious sacks in tow.