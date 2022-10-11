This Billionaire Couple Is Giving Away $1 Million a Week to Charity This Year

Rob and Karen Hale have never had a problem with giving. The billionaire Bostonians have donated millions of dollars to charity to date, but they’ve well and truly upped the ante as of late.

The couple decided to give exactly $52 million to at least 52 nonprofits this year, which works out to be $1 million per week, as reported by Forbes. The Hales have long been philanthropists and used their 10-figure fortune for good. Rob, the president of Granite Telecommunications and part owner of the Boston Celtics, is reportedly worth around $5 billion.

The couple has previously given to notable organizations, such as the Boston Children’s Hospital and Rob’s alma mater, Connecticut College, but this time around they’re supporting grassroots charities. Most of the donations will go toward establishing endowments at the various nonprofits. This pool of money essentially works to provide long-term support for the recipients, many of which have yearly revenues of less than $5 million.

“These are great, impactful organizations, but they’re on a wing and a prayer,” Rob told Forbes. “They have no financial certainty.”

The Hales wrote their first endowment check in March to the New England Wildlife Center. As of late September, the couple had donated $28.5 million to 29 organizations targeting everything from environmental issues to cancer. The Hales have also made pledges to 11 other nonprofits, which means they have to divvy up funds to 12 more before December to meet their goal. The couple hopes the recipients will invest the $1 million so that the amount grows larger over time.

Nonprofits have been hit particularly hard during the pandemic, but, fortunately, the Hales are not the only billionaires bestowing their wealth to charities. Just last month, Patagonia’s billionaire founder Yvon Chouinard donated the company to a trust and a nonprofit to direct its revenues toward the fight against climate change. According to The New York Times, Patagonia makes about $100 million in profit annually, which works out to be nearly $2 million per week. If it were a competition, Chouinard would have the Hales family beat.