Rob Lowe Wore a Sweet Blue Todd Snyder Seersucker Suit on ‘Good Morning America’

Rob Lowe’s new show Unstable came out on Netflix on March 30, and that’s exciting for a few reasons—he co-created and co-stars in the show with son John Owen Lowe, it’s a workplace comedy about a father-son duo (played by a father-son duo), and it means we get a whole new press tour worth of looks from everyone’s favorite leading man Rob Lowe. His stylist, Ilaria Urbinati, is up to the challenge, and for his recent Good Morning America appearance discussing the show, she put her fashion credentials to work dressing Lowe in a two-toned blue suit that has us very excited for summer style to be here at last.

Lowe went on GMA to talk about Unstable on April 3, and stylist Urbinati shared the details of his outfit to Instagram soon thereafter, sharing a snapshot of his interview and tagging Todd Snyder as well as writing “seersucker.” It looks like Lowe was wearing the menswear brand’s Seersucker Madison suit jacket and Seersucker Madison drawstring suit pant in slate blue, available for $498 and $248, respectively, for his appearance on the talk show.

Rob Lowe is seen on April 03, 2023 in New York City MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

This soft tailored suit set combines lightweight seersucker fabric with subtle design details like a double vent, butterfly lining, and a single pleat in the pants to ensure that the ensemble comes off as casual but never sloppy, and we’re amazed at just how dressed-up a drawstring pant can look when pulled together like this.

Urbinati finished this look with a darker blue t-shirt and dark brown dress shoes, with the actor adding a pair of brown-rimmed sunglasses as he stepped outside into the N.Y.C. sunshine. Urbinati is the stylist for a handful of A-list celebrities including Ben Affleck, Ryan Reynolds, James Marsden, and more, and this blue-on-blue look that perfectly highlights Lowe’s baby blue eyes is a perfect example of why she’s so in demand among top talent. For looks that are seamlessly pulled together without ever trying too hard, that pull the latest trends while still looking like they might have lived in that client’s closet already, Urbinati is at the absolute top of her game.

