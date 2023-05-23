Robert De Niro and Jeff Bezos Hit Up the Prada Party in Cannes

Robert De Niro and Jeff Bezos were among the many VIP guests who took the party circuit in Cannes for a spin over the weekend.

Following De Niro’s Killers of the Flower Moon screening at the Cannes Film Festival—which received a nine-minute standing ovation—the 79-year-old showed up with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen (whom he recently welcomed a baby with, daughter Gia Virginia Chen De Niro) at the Vanity Fair party at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d’Antibes.

“I don’t understand a lot about my character,” De Niro told media and reporters at the film’s press conference. “Part of him is sincere. The other part, where he’s betraying [the Osage people], there’s a feeling of entitlement.” De Niro alluded to the resurgence of white supremacy. “We became a lot more aware [of that dichotomy] after George Floyd with systemic racism.”

Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Bezos, who came in from his nearby $500 million yacht, Koru, was flanked by his girlfriend (and reportedly new fiance) Lauren Sanchez. Other guests included Alexa Chung, Manu Ríos, Storm Reid, Harris Dickinson, Ashley Graham, Jeremy O. Harris, Damson Idris, and Lucien Laviscount.

The Amazon founder’s fiance was previously spotted wearing a ring while aboard Bezo’s yacht which featured a wooden sculpture made in the likeness of Sanchez.

The 417-foot ship is currently the largest sailing yacht afloat, and one of the biggest ever built by the Netherlands-based Oceanco. As Robb Report previously covered, Koru’s size has created several headaches during testing earlier this year, including a helipad issue and a controversy over Oceanco’s request to have a historic steel bridge in Rotterdam temporarily dismantled so the superyacht could cruise out to sea. The city initially acquiesced to the request, but public outrage over the plan cayse the shipbuilder to retract its ask. Instead, Koru was pulled out to sea without its massive masts.