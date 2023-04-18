Robert Downey Jr. Rocked Prada Boots With a Thom Sweeney Suit on the Red Carpet Last Night

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

This week, the scientific community celebrated its own version of the Oscars: the Breakthrough Prize ceremony, where the world’s top research achievements are celebrated and $3 million prizes are handed out to scientists achieving major—you guessed it—breakthroughs in physics, life sciences, and mathematics. Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. showed up to present one of the prizes at this year’s show, and the actor shared an excited behind-the-scenes look at how he got ready for the ceremony, including details of his all-navy outfit.

“Now this was a treat,” Downey Jr. wrote on Instagram alongside a video of himself getting his make-up done before changing into his red carpet look. “Honored to have been invited to bask in the brilliance of the #breakthroughprize. Congrats to all winners and nominees. The world is better thanks to you.”

Stylist Erica Cloud tagged the details of Downey Jr.’s look on Instagram herself, writing “all navy everything” and identifying the actor’s red carpet attire as a Thom Sweeney single-breasted wool and mohair suit worn with a navy shirt, matching bow tie, and a pair of lace-up Prada combat boots. The suit is currently available for $2,600 on MyTheresa, in case you want to copy Downey Jr.’s sleek navy look.

Robert Downey Jr. attends the 9th annual Breakthrough Prize ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Taylor Hill/Getty Images

While getting ready for the event, Downey Jr. kept things simple and summery in a pair of loose white pants, a pink t-shirt under a fatigue-style overshirt, and a pair of Nike’s West Indies Air Force 1s.

This year’s Breakthrough Prize awards were a particularly star-studded event, as seen in Downey Jr.’s video: celebrities attending included Brie Larson, Christina Aguilera, Ashton Kutcher, James Corden, and John Legend, who also performed. The Sherlock Holmes actor gave out the Life Sciences prize alongside Mark Zuckerberg, a cofounder of the Breakthrough Prize, which this year was awarded to Shankar Balasubramanian, David Klenerman, and Pascal Mayer for their advancements in large-scale DNA sequencing and the development of a method called next-generation sequencing.

Downey Jr. is passionate about fighting climate change and helping encourage scientific advancements, and even just attending these events can help raise their profile—the support he showed on Instagram by including this goofy getting-ready video and selfies from his A-list table were just icing on the cake.

