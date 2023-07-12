Robert Downey Jr.’s Givenchy ‘Oppenheimer’ Premiere Look Proves All-Black Doesn’t Have to Be Boring

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

At the Paris premiere of the new film Oppenheimer on Tuesday, actor Robert Downey Jr. joined the rest of the cast on the red carpet in a Givenchy tuxedo that he wore with a rakish air.

Navy is a fitting choice given the sobriety of the film’s subject matter, but Downey Jr.—ever the iconoclast—made it look more electric than ecclesiastical. According to a description online, the jacket contains a rich wool and mohair blend with a slim fit, satin peaked lapels, and a barrette closure. The outfit was completed with black slacks and shoes. If you want to own the look yourself, you can buy the jacket for $2,920.

Robert Downey Jr. attends the “Oppenheimer” premiere at Cinema Le Grand Rex on July 11, 2023 in Paris, France. WireImage

The film’s other leads—Murphy, Emily Blunt, and Matt Damon—also attended the premiere. For his part, Downey Jr. enjoyed the departure from playing a superhero. “I’ve done a lot of movies where it kind of becomes about aliens and bad guys and action and flying around,” he told Variety. “But this is a blockbuster about our history as human beings. And it’s just amazing how [director Christopher Nolan] pulled it off.” He added that the film is a “blockbuster movie that is about something so intimate and so important.”

The film tells the story of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who led The Manhattan Project—the initiative that created the atomic bomb for the United States in World War II. The 58-year-old Downey, who has earned a lot of Marvel fans with his portrayal of Tony Stark (a.k.a. Iron Man), stars in the film as Lewis Strauss, the former chairman of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission and a chief antagonist of Murphy’s J. Robert Oppenheimer.

“I don’t know why I can relate to Lewis Strauss so much, but I felt like I was meant to play this role, and I knew I’d be in capable hands,” Downey Jr. told The New York Times. While discussing Nolan, he said “I’m a dedicated martial arts student, and it is great to spar with someone who is more dangerous than you.”

