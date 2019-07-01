Wimbledon Is Here! Roger Federer on His First Sip of Bubbly and His All-Time Favorite Suit

Right now, we imagine Roger Federer is laying out his all-white outfit and engaging in a bit of mental prep before he faces his first opponent at the world’s oldest tournament on Tuesday. The eight-time champion of Wimbledon will take on South African Lloyd Harris, who won his first Grand Slam match last month in Paris and is currently ranked No. 87. But last September, well before he was knee-deep in Wimbledon, we caught up with the Swiss Maestro to talk all things luxury—from that iconic Gucci suit he donned at the Met Gala to the new Rolex his missus gifted him for his 37th birthday.

What’s your favorite hotel of all time?

The Burj Al Arab Jumeirah in Dubai. I spent a lot of time there, and the size of it, the architecture of it, the colors on the inside, the views and everything. It feels like it’s one of a kind. The service, of course, is impeccable.

What about destination? Where is your favorite place to visit?

My favorite destination would have to be the Maldives. I love a beach vacation with my family, where at the end of the day, I can have a beautiful quiet dinner with my wife or a wonderful time with friends. I also like a mountain vacation, with a view of a great blue sky and snowy peaks. Sunglasses are also the one summer accessory I can’t live without!

When you travel what do you pack?

A lot of stuff you know. We are on the road sometimes for a long period of time so I have to make sure I have my tennis stuff, my dressy things, and my everything things. At the moment I’m wearing a lot of Uniqlo because I just signed a deal with them. I am wearing their life wear collection a lot to find out how I can mix and match it all together. For suits and stuff, I’ve worn a lot of Prada and Gucci and also Dior in recent times.

Do you have one suit that is your favorite?

I had a Gucci tuxedo for the Met ball with a cobra on the back, which I thought was extremely cool.

If you were stranded on a desert island, which three things would you have with you? Your most prized possessions? Any gadgets? Etc.

That is a tough question. I would like to have a bathing suit, a toothbrush for sure, a ball to kick around, and a phone to stay in touch. It’s hard because I love my sneakers. I have too many to count!

If you could take a road trip, where would you go?

I just bought myself a 1960s Mercedes bus, which is phenomenal. We will pack up all the kids and hopefully we will do a sick road trip one day.

Tuscany. We will, of course, drink wine. You don’t go there just to smell the flowers. Besides Moet, I like Cloudy Bar a lot.

If you could drink wine with anybody who would it be?

Michael Jordan has always been my hero though, so would like to share a glass with him.

When you are dressing to impress, what do you wear?

I usually wear classic outfits and silhouettes, especially when I am traveling. But I am always happy and excited to try new styles. I just need to be adaptable. I adapt very much to different situations because of all the places I go. At home, I prefer bold, vibrant and strong colors—including ties and socks. I prefer ties over no tie and always ties over bowties. When I’m not touring, I’ll just wear regular streetwear and basketball shoes with jeans and T-shirts.

I also like very comfortable—if something is wearable and comfortable, I will like it.

What about watches?

I have a nice collection. I’m a Rolex ambassador so there you go. I just got a nice watch from my wife for my 37th birthday, which was a beautiful gift. It wasn’t inscribed with anything, which was fine, no problem.

You are the brand ambassador for Moet. When was your first sip of champagne? Where were you and who were you with?

I was probably on my 18th birthday celebration. Otherwise, I remember drinking champagne to help me relax when I was younger to talk to girls!

What is your favorite book of all time? Why?

I don’t have much time to read, except for children’s books that I read often to my kids. Mostly I read magazines and I am interested in news of the world, travel, cars, and lifestyle.

What is your favorite food?

I grew up as a vegetarian, and at home, I usually eat soups and salads. But I can also enjoy a nice steak. I love great seafood, vegetarian dishes, sushi and sashimi. I love being around the kitchen, but my mother and wife are such great chefs that I’m not much of a cook myself.