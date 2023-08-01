Roger Federer May Be Retired, But He’s Still Beating Younger Rivals in the Endorsement Game

It turns out that in addition to being a star athlete, Roger Federer is also a great businessman.

The Swiss tennis legend has amassed more earnings through endorsements than Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic combined, Tennis World USA reported. That might seem surprising, but when you add it all up, it makes sense.

In 2018, he left Nike for a new deal with Japanese clothing manufacturer and retailer Uniqlo, Forbes reported. The magazine reported that he signed a 10-year contract worth $300 million. At the time, he explained that the move corresponded with his desire to define fashion in the sport. “I stand for style on the court. I really wanted to make the best apparel, the best looking apparel for a tennis player in recent years, obviously I want to redo that, create the coolest things with Uniqlo,” he told the outlet at the time.

In 2006, Federer signed a 10-year, $15 million deal with Rolex, which delivers him around $1.5 million each year, according to Parade. He also serves as an ambassador for luxury brands Louis Vuitton and Switzerland Tourism, Tennis World USA noted. With an estimated net worth of $95.1 million, Forbes notes that he’s one of the highest paid athletes in the world.

But Nadal and Djokovic have also done pretty well. The Spanish professional tennis player is an ambassador for Santander, Emporio Armani, Babolat, and Richard Mille, according to Tennis World USA. Meanwhile, Joker has deals with Lacoste, Head, Asics, Hublot, and Raiffeisen Bank.

Despite beating Nadal in terms of endorsements, Federer recently did say that tennis is another matter. In a video for Uniqlo filmed in New York, the Swiss—who retired in 2022 at the age of 41—said his former rival put up quite a fight on the court.

“I struggled against Rafa the most. Yeah, just because of his topspin and lefty, you know,” Federer said, according to Sportskeeda. He also explained how not emerging victorious in matches caused him to contemplate hanging up his racket many times in the past. “It’s a great sport. You get great camaraderie. We see them smiling a lot. Yes, I also thought about hanging up the racket at certain moments in my career because losing is really frustrating,” he said.