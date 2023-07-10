For Your Eyes Only: A Treasure Trove of Roger Moore’s James Bond Memorabilia Is Heading to Auction

Fans of James Bond will have a rare chance to own a piece of one iconic 007.

Roger Moore, who passed away in 2017, played the fictional British Secret Service agent for seven films between 1973 and 1985, starting with “Live and Let Die” and ending with A View to a Kill, The Guardian reported. He amassed plenty of memorabilia while in the role, which is now set to go up for auction by Bonhams.

This 180-lot sale includes several notable items, including the mohair double-breasted dinner suit worn for the Eiffel Tower scene in A View to a Kill, estimated the be worth £20,000 and £30,000 ($26,000-$36,000). Moore’s white ski suit from the same film is expected to hammer down for between £15,000 and £25,000 ($19,000-$32,000), Bonhams said in a statement. Meanwhile, a pair of the 007 actor’s Lamborghini skis have pre-sale estimates of £500 and £1,000 ($642-$1,300). And a large collection of photographs and film stills of Sir Roger Moore playing James Bond will also be sold.

“Sir Roger Moore was a true icon of the silver screen, best known for bringing his natural charm and panache to the role of 007. Bonhams is honoured to be offering his personal collection for sale and giving this unique opportunity for Bond fans to get a little closer to the man himself,” Harvey Cammell, a Bonhams executive said in a release.

The auction will take place in London on October 4, on the 50th anniversary year of Moore’s first appearance as Bond. A portion of the proceeds will go to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), which appointed Moore as a goodwill ambassador back in 1991.

Cammell told The Guardian: “The sale will be of huge international interest: There’s never been a Bond actor who’s put so many items of his up for sale. It’s a unique position to be in.”

As you might expect, playing 007 was a role that Moore said positively impacted his life. He once told The Guardian: “Being eternally known as Bond has no downside. People often call me ‘Mr. Bond’ when we’re out and I don’t mind a bit. Why would I?”