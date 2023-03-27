Roman Roy Was Sporting His Rolex Datejust in ‘Succession’s Season 4 Premiere

Kieran Culkin’s Roman Roy is hard at work in the Season 4 premiere of HBO’s Succession. He’s scheming with siblings Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Kendall (Jeremy Strong) for the next move that can finally get them out from under the shadow of their father, Roman Roy (Brian Cox). While their initial mission to launch The Hundred—”Substack meets Masterclass meets the Economist meets the New Yorker”—falters, the trio seem to have clinched the deal to buy legacy media company PGM from Nan Pierce (Cherry Jones) by the end of Episode 1. The deal will cost them a cool $10 billion, however—so it’s a good thing that Roman appears to be wearing a no-longer-in-production Rolex Datejust from previous seasons.

Roman’s choice of timepiece suggests that he hasn’t been on a spending spree for flashy new watches lately (or Jet Skis or sushi, for that matter), but his go-to choice is still, of course, a very high-end model in the world of watches.

Roman in what looks like the same model from Season 2, episode 9 of ‘Succession.’

The timepiece in question is a stainless-steel Rolex Datejust with an Oyster bracelet, Roman numerals (of course), and a smooth bezel—a configuration that hasn’t been offered by the brand in a few years. Farfetch offers a very similar-looking model from 2013, with a 36 mm black dial, white Roman numerals, baton hands, a Cyclops lens magnifying the date, and an automatic movement, for roughly $9,600 (8,856 CHF).

The Rolex Datejust was introduced in 1945 with a 36 mm case. In 2009, the Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust II came out as the first 41 mm model of the watch, followed by the Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust 41 in 2016. Datejust timepieces are equipped with either caliber 2236 (Datejust 31) or caliber 3235 and come with either Oyster or Jubilee bracelets. Famous film characters including American Psycho‘s Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale), The Color of Money‘s Eddie Felson (Paul Newman), and The Wolf of Wall Street‘s Mark Hanna (Matthew McConaughey) have all worn variations of the iconic watch.

This may have been the very model the youngest Roy was rocking. Farfetch

With that long legacy, Roman’s choice of timepiece seems like anything but an accident—and the design choices on Succession never really are. Most notable about this watch, however, is that it’s neither particularly flashy or expensive, nor is it new: This is clearly a watch he’s had for many years, rewears often, and is comfortable in despite it never being the most expensive watch in the room. Perhaps the watch has sentimental value; or perhaps Roman is, in his own, odd way, the least materialistic Roy after all.

