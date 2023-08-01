The Royals Are Having a Huge Family Reunion in Balmoral—Without Harry and Meghan

This month, the royal family is continuing Queen Elizabeth’s tradition that will see many of them gathering on the Balmoral Estate for a summer vacation.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be hosting the mid-August event, with Prince William, Princess Kate, Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Prince Edward, and Duchess Sophie set to attend, according to the Daily Mail. Or course, the most eyed potential guests for such an occasion would be Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, considering their tenuous relationship with the rest of the royals. While they have an “open invitation,” they have reportedly decided not to make the trip.

“It’s been a very visibly challenging year when it comes to the Sussexes,” a source close to the family told the Mail. The person said that Harry and Charles remain not on the best of terms. However, Harry and Meghan are reportedly more focused on the future rather than bringing up past problems with the family. “If true, that can only be a good thing and may offer a sliver of hope that at some point in the future personal relationships can be rebuilt,” the source said.

Another source confirmed to the tabloid that William and Harry are still not happy with each other, and for the Prince of Wales, it doesn’t look like a possibility in the near future. “You can read the room on that as to where things are [between them],” the source said. “’It’s sad, but it is what it is. This is a family as well as an institution.”

While it’s not clear how the new king will put his own spin on the event, the Mail reports that some past activities will continue, including the Ghillies Ball, a celebration held at the end of summer where royals wear tartans and hang out with their staff. King Charles may even man the grill for a barbecue.

Meanwhile, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly considering a move to Malibu from their home in Montecito. A source explained to US Weekly that Meghan grew up on the West Coast and made frequent visits to the city. “She loves being by the beach, which is why she and Harry decided to move to Montecito,” the source said. “Nothing has been decided yet” about the move, the SoCal neighborhood is “definitely on their radar.”