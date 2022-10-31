Quantcast
Looking for Robb Report UK? Click here to visit our UK site.
×
RR One

Russia’s Billionaires Are Renouncing Their Citizenship in Protest of Putin’s War in Ukraine

Both Nikolay Storonsky and Oleg Tinkov have formally changed their citizenship this year.

Nikolay Storonsky Eoin Noonan/Web Summit via Getty Images

Over the past several months, a number of Russians have been vocal in their opposition to Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine. Now some of them are taking it even further, giving up their Russian citizenship in response to Putin’s actions.

The billionaires Nikolay Storonsky, pictured above, and Oleg Tinkov both took that move recently, renouncing their Russian citizenship to make their position on the war clear. Storonsky apparently did so earlier this year, while Tinkov shared the news on Monday via Instagram, Bloomberg reported.

Related Stories

“I can’t and won’t be associated with a fascist country, that started a war with their peaceful neighbour and killing innnocent people daily,” Tinkov wrote on Instagram. “It is a shame for me to continue to hold this passport. I hope more prominent Russian businessmen will follow me, so it weakens Putin’s regime and his economy, and put him eventually to defeat. I hate Putin’s Russia, but love all Russians who are clearly against this crazy war!”

Tinkov, one of the first Russian billionaires to speak out against the war, was sanctioned by the United Kingdom in March, according to Bloomberg. In April, he posted a vivid note against the war on Instagram and a week later sold his family’s stake in Tinkoff Bank for an undisclosed amount.

Meanwhile, Storonsky gave up his citizenship sometime this year, although it isn’t clear when exactly he decided to do so. A spokesperson for Revolut, the fintech start-up he helped found, told Bloomberg, “Nik is a British citizen. Earlier this year he renounced his citizenship by birth to Russia. His position on the war is on the public record: the war is totally abhorrent and he remains resolute in calling for an immediate end to the fighting.”

Earlier this month, Storonsky’s father, an executive at a unit of Russia’s Gazprom, was sanctioned by Ukraine. Storonsky, whose net worth is $6.7 billion, renounced his citizenship before that happened, the spokesperson said.

While the two businessmen have taken the leap of giving up their citizenship, it remains to be seen whether more Russian billionaires will heed Tinkov’s directive to follow him in an attempt to sap some of Putin’s power.

Related Stories

Read More On:

More News

Latest Galleries in News

More From Our Brands

ad