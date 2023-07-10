Ryan Gosling’s All-Pink Gucci Suit at the ‘Barbie’ Premiere in L.A. Is a Showstopper

The many stars of the new Barbie movie who have been appearing in its countless promotional offerings finally all came together for the film’s Los Angeles premiere. Margot Robbie, Nicki Minaj, Michael Cera, and Issa Rae attended the red carpet event.

But one look at the Shrine Auditorium stood out from the rest: Ryan Gosling’s pink suit. The actor—who plays Ken in the movie that will likely be one of the summer’s blockbusters—wore a pastel pink Gucci suit. Smartly, the suit was a darker hue than the powder pink shirt he wore underneath. He completed the look with white brogues.

The actor also wore a necklace that had a bit of mystery. He sported a pendant that bore the letter “E” in the Barbie’s signature font. As his full name is Ryan Thomas Gosling, it couldn’t stand for his own name, prompting some to speculate it was in honor of Eva Mendes, who he has reportedly been in a relationship with for 11 years. It might also refer to his eldest daughter, Esmerelda.

Ryan Gosling attends the World Premiere of “Barbie” at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images

While promoting the forthcoming Greta Gerwig movie, Gosling previously wore a $3,200 TAG Heuer Carrera. The 36 mm steel watch seemingly followed the pink theme of the movie and its promotion by featuring a magenta dial, which paired nicely with the actor’s outfit of a sky-blue suit and pink dress shirt.

Meanwhile, Robie, who stars as the movie’s titular character, revealed to GQ an interesting aspect of working with Gosling. The actress called him “an overthinker.” She said that he will say something to you, “and then 40 minutes later, he’ll come up to me and be like, ‘You know when I said that? I’m just clarifying that what I meant was, blah blah.’ And I’m like, ‘Why are you still thinking about that?’ ”

In an interview with the magazine, the actor also addressed claims that he was too old—at the age of 42—to play the fictional doll. “If people don’t want to play with my Ken, there are many other Kens to play with,” he told GQ.