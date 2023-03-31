Ryan Reynolds Just Proved the Right Strap Can Give the Apple Watch a Whole New Look

Actor and entrepreneur Ryan Reynolds has been living the dream lately, from the acquisition of his wireless company Mint Mobile to his recent purchase of English football club Wrexham A.F.C., making him a real-life Ted Lasso. The Deadpool star’s style has always emphasized a casual, not-trying-too-hard approach to fashion, and now that he’s in the athletic world, keeping a sporty style is more in keeping than ever with his brand. Luckily, Reynolds is nailing that particular look, exemplified in recent months by his ability to transform a plain old Apple Watch into a trendy style statement with the right strap.

Back in August, Reynolds first showed off his Apple Watch styling prowess with an orange, red, and teal color-blocked strap from Terrazza called La Californienne. His watch, which appears to be a 45mm model with a Space Black Titanium case, as identified by GQ at the time, got an instant upgrade from functional to fashion-forward, made even more playful by the stack of bracelets he added underneath.

Ryan Reynolds in 45mm black titanium Apple Watch with Terrazza La Californienne strap RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

While attending yesterday’s NHL game between the Ottawa Senators and Philadelphia Flyers, Reynolds showed off another variation of the colorful strap, this time in stripes of orange against two shades of blue, and again paired with a handful of bracelets to make it even more of a style statement. While so many think of the Apple Watch as a utility option only, Reynolds’s way of dressing up the smartwatch proves you don’t have to sacrifice on your look while still enjoying its many features.

If you’re looking to copy Reynolds’s bracelet style too, you may be out of luck: the charming beaded bracelets were made for him by his kids with Blake Lively, as hinted at by one of them spelling out “DAD” (well, DVD, but young daughters James, Inez, and Betty did their best). Reynolds has proudly rocked these bracelets everywhere from sporting events to awards shows, and it’s another testament to his low-key style that he can rock plastic beads instead of high-end metals and still have fans wanting to copy his look.

Moral of the story? Your Apple Watch can be just as fashionable as a high-end timepiece if you know how to dress it up.

Buy the Watch Strap on Mr. Porter: $400