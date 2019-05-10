Quantcast
San Francisco Now Has the Most Billionaires per Capita on the Planet

One out of every 11,600 people in the city is a billionaire.

San Francisco City Jefferson Yu/Shutterstock

Tech billionaires are as synonymous with Silicon Valley as grey hoodies. But the area’s ultra-wealthy class may be bigger than anyone ever imagined: According to a new study, there are now more American billionaires than ever—and most of them call San Francisco home.

A staggering one out of every 11,600 people in San Francisco is now a billionaire, according to a new report from Wealth-X. That means that the City by the Bay now boasts the highest density of 10-figured folks in the world—with a total of 75 billionaire residents. 

The statistic is even more mind-boggling when you consider the size of the city itself: San Francisco proper has less than one million people packed inside it, and has barely grown since the ’50s. Now, it’s ranked fourth globally in the number of billionaires, alongside cities like New York and Hong Kong, which have far larger populations overall.

Despite what you might think, it’s not all young Zuckerbergs and Parkers: The report revealed that the average age of the San Francisco billionaire is just over 65, with only about 10 percent under the age of 50. Only 12 percent are women. Despite Silicon Valley’s reputation for breeding young, rich tech entrepreneurs, San Francisco’s uber-wealthy are more likely to be considering retirement than disrupting a market. 

To be sure, the report affirms the city’s position as a lucrative tech hub. But it also highlights a growing dichotomy—one that’s become more pronounced in the big tech era: Billionaires are blossoming while San Francisco’s homeless population continues to grow; as the city’s ultra-wealthy class has expanded, so has widening disparity between the very rich and the poor.

As Vox points out, that dynamic is not mysterious: The amount of concentrated wealth in a relatively small city market changes the living dynamics for the city’s residents. Amid intense demand for housing and the city’s limited supply, rents have skyrocketed, displacing less-wealthy residents. Now, in a city that increasingly caters to the needs of its most lucrative industry, some critics have pointed out that San Francisco hasn’t focused on collateral problems like homelessness or the lack of affordable housing. The upshot is that the city once known for its liberal, egalitarian values may now find itself a playground for billionaires, but it’s also become a poster child for something less savory: wealth inequality.

 

