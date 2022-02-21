The Sandbox Smart R2 Lets You Roast Your Own Coffee Beans Right From Home

Making café-quality java at home is nothing new, but now coffee aficionados can elevate their game to whole new level. Meet the Sandbox Smart R2 Coffee Roaster, a new appliance that, true to its name, lets you roast your own beans right from the comfort of your kitchen.

The genius of the R2 is that it makes a fairly complicated process easy: The roasting happens via a direct fire using a 900-watt quartz tube, and the addition of a detachable drum allows you to roast your beans evenly. You can also make adjustments depending on your roast preferences. A smartphone app lets you change the rotating time or adjust the temperature, fan power and drum speed, all of which help determine whether you’ll get a light, medium or dark roast.

Although its design is compact, the R2 can hold a pretty big batch of beans—up to 19.5 oz, or just about twice the size of your average market-bought bag. To make cleanup a snap, a chaff collector lets you brush the screen right into a garbage can. And there’s an optional smoke extractor to help keep your kitchen smelling fresh.

While it may not be the attractive appliance in the kitchen, the minimalist black cube does come with a glass window that allows you to watch the beans roast. It’s also pretty quiet, operating at 65dB, or what would be the equivalent of a normal conversation.

Sandbox Smart currently has a Kickstarter campaign offering pre-orders of the R2. Its retail price is $2,700 and shipping is slated to begin in April.