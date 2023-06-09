Scott Disick Bought a One-of-a-Kind Carbon-Fiber Rolls-Royce Cullinan for His 40th Birthday

When you want something done right, do it yourself. That seems to be the ethos behind reality TV star Scott Disick’s newest milestone gift.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians regular and entrepreneur bought a one-of-one Rolls-Royce Cullinan build for his 40th birthday. The luxury vehicle costs $600,000 and is distinct from other Cullinans because it has an Urban Automotive forged carbon body kit.

“Nothing but quality,” Disick said in an Instagram post that included glamorous shots of the car. “Finished in a stunning Brushed Satin Liquid Smoke finish for the centers and Polished Gloss Liquid Smoke outer lips.”

Although photos don’t quite show the interior, a view with the doors open reveal a blood-red interior. According to the post, the car was commissioned by Los Angeles-based car customization shop Platinum Motorsport. The business shared a video of the car hitting the road.

​​Disick’s latest purchase joins other impressive cars in his fleet. He has previously shown off other cars in his collection via social media, including a McLaren GTR 720S, a Lamborghini Urus, a Shelby Cobra, a gray Ferrari 812 Superfast and a Ferrari 488 GTB. While giving Architectural Digest a tour of his home in 2019, he talked about the area where he keeps all of his vehicles.

“My motor court is very close to my heart because I’ve always loved cars my whole life,” he said. “Always been a collector of some nature. I’ve been lucky enough to have a lot of cars that I’ve loved.”

Earlier this year, Disick made another extravagant purchase: He dropped $5 million for a ranch-style house in the Hidden Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles County. The 3,003-square-foot house has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a tennis court, a pool and a spa, Dirt reported. The home also includes a granite chef’s kitchen, a common area with a fireplace and wet bar, an office and an ensuite bathroom with two sinks and a steam shower.