The Senate Asks Billionaire Harlan Crow for a List of Gifts He’s Given Supreme Court Justices

The Senate Judiciary Committee announced that it has asked a Texas billionaire to list the gifts he has given to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, or any of the other justices. It is the latest development in a controversy involving hundreds of thousands of dollars, luxury trips, and major ethical concerns about the country’s top court.

The letter said recent investigative reporting has identified “gifts, transactions, and items of value” from Harlan Crow that have not been previously disclosed by Justice Thomas. It asked Crow to create an itemized list of any gifts of value exceeding $415 that he or any of his businesses gave Thomas or any other justice and their family members. The panel also asked for a list of real estate transactions, transportation or lodging, and entrance to private clubs he might have provided.

The panel set a deadline of May 22, explaining that the request was part of its “ongoing efforts to craft legislation strengthening the ethical rules and standards that apply to the Justices of the Supreme Court.” Inquiries from Robb Report sent to The Supreme Court and Crow’s real estate company Crow Holdings were not immediately returned.

Last month, ProPublica published an article alleging that Thomas has failed to disclose many substantial gifts from Crow over the past two decades, including travel on his private jet, vacationing on a “superyacht around the globe,” and stays at his private resort. Experts told the outlet that federal disclosure law requires Supreme Court justices to disclose such gifts.

In response, Thomas released a statement where he said, “Early in my tenure at the Court, I sought guidance from my colleagues and others in the judiciary, and was advised that this sort of personal hospitality from close personal friends, who did not have business before the Court, was not reportable.”

Crow also released a statement at the time to ProPublica saying he was, “unaware of any of our friends ever lobbying or seeking to influence Justice Thomas on any case.” He also said the “hospitality” he gave Thomas “is no different from the hospitality we have extended to our many other dear friends.”



ProPublica has since reported that he also failed to disclose that a home that belonged to Justice Thomas’ mother was sold to Crow. Thomas didn’t respond to the outlet’s questions about the sale, and Crow said he intended to make the property a museum to display where Thomas was raised. The outlet also reported that the billionaire paid $6,000-a-month school tuition for Thomas’s great-nephew. Thomas again didn’t respond to the report, while Crow’s office reposed that he and his wife have “long been passionate about giving back to those less fortunate, especially at-risk youth.”