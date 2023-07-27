David Beckham and Shaquille O’Neal Are Throwing an F1 Party at the Las Vegas Grand Prix

The inaugural Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix just added more even wattage to its festivities.

David Beckham and Shaquille O’Neal will be hosting a Saturday night party at Club Sports Illustrated. The legendary athletes-turned-entrepreneurs will take part in a conversation about their careers at an exclusive event, and will mingle with club guests before the race gets going, the magazine reported.

“Having attended Club SI at other Grand Prix races, I can say with certainty, when it comes to the celebration of sports, SI never disappoints,” Shaq said, according to the magazine. “I’m excited to catch up with David and connect with race fans from the best seats in Vegas.”

Club SI will be hosting a three-day package for F1 fans, which is priced at $7,000. Included with the ticket is access to the hospitality suite, which has an incredible view overlooking the race track just beyond Turn 12 through to Turn 14 on the Las Vegas Strip. Guests will also be treated to exclusive parties, appearances by other celebrities, DJs and premium food and beverages, SI reported.

“I have enjoyed many great races over the years this Grand Prix in Las Vegas will be incredibly exciting,” Beckham said. “It’s going to be a fantastic night and I’m looking forward to seeing Shaq and other race fans at Club SI.”

The Grand Prix will take place Saturday night rather than its usual Sunday race. If you want to see what work is being done in the city to prepare for the competition, you’re in luck: Maverick Helicopters, a company that offers specialty flight experiences to the public, offered a glimpse at the construction taking place in the city ahead of the big event.

You can see expansive garages, a pit lane, and the headquarters being created for the highly-anticipated event. F1 acquired the 39-acre site for $240 million, SI previously reported. The track will span over 6.12km, including 14 challenging turns through the city’s streets.