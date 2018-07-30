6 Stellar Concepts from 2018 Include a Rolls-Royce Air Taxi and a SpaceX Rocket

The future isn’t just bright; it also appears to be made of high powered engines, carbon fiber, and an assortment of flying taxis that we can’t wait to experience for ourselves. This year has brought us closer to the Jetsons lifestyle we were promised as kids than ever before – and modern innovators are advancing the way we commute, travel, and explore the infinite universe above. Peering into the imaginations and engineering brilliance behind the minds over at SpaceX and Rimac Automobili, we encounter what creative endeavors have led to these six fantastic releases as of late. From a Rolls-Royce Air Taxi utilizing a hybrid gas-electric propulsion system to Elon Musk’s BFR rocket with 11.8 million pounds of thrust —this is the stuff of technophiles’ fantasies.

Read on for the full list of stellar futuristic concepts that recently made their shiny debuts.