Unexpected Pleasures: 5 Hot Finds in August

Nautor’s Swan has unveiled the ClubSwan 36, a racing yacht designed by Juan K that’s going to be ready for next year’s racing season. Water sports not your thing? Then perhaps you’d rather see the new “super light” Aston Martin DBS Superleggera, which borrows its name from history but is firmly pointed towards the future. We also have a Jura whisky, a gorgeous Art Deco cocktail cart, and even some impressive new golf clubs from Bentley Golf. Read on for five serendipitous luxury finds curated by Robb report editors for the month of August.