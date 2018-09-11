Perfect 10: The Top Products at the Robb Report Right Now

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to work on the editorial team at Robb Report? Robb Report editors filter through dozens, if not hundreds, of products, services, and experiences every month. If something is freshly relevant or important to the world of luxury, one of our editors has almost certainly come in contact with it in the past few weeks. To put any given issue of the Robb Report magazine together (not to mention to help stock the web site with tasty luxury news on a daily basis), for example, automotive editor Viju Matthew stays in close touch with luxury automotive brands and probably spends a fair shore of his time in some combinations of Aston Martin, Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce, and Lamborghini test cars. Meanwhile, travel editor Jackie Caradonio spends more time in airplanes flying to destinations around the globe than she spends at her own desk ion the New York office. And Jeremy Repanich, Robb Report’s dining editor, is on a first name basis with more Michelin star chefs than the tire company itself. So goes the entire staff – Style, Home & Design, Aviation, Marine, and more.

The point of this story is not a humble brag about how busy everyone is experiencing luxury. Instead, it’s to illustrate that no team of writers is better equipped to call out the best luxury products and services every month. Over the next ten pages, we have collected the ten artifacts of luxury that the Robb report team is most excited about. Read on to see what we recommend this month.