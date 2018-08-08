Perfect 10: What Our Editors Loved in August 2018

August, says travel editor Jackie Caradonio, is made for watching the Great Migration from the comfort of an infinity pool in Kenya. Meanwhile, John Lyon opines about Camancho’s latest limited-edition Liberty series cigar (it takes some serious cues from the past). And Jeremy Repanich is packing his bags as we speak for a trip to Copenhagen for the MAD food festival. As usual, we’ve rounded up 10 of the best things of the month, so there’s a lot more to read about on the following pages – including an $8,000 cold-brew coffee machine that incorporates nitrogen gas to caffeinate your morning. Read on for all the Perfect 10 entries this month.