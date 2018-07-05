Perfect 10: What Our Editors Loved in July 2018
A Turks and Caicos estate formerly owned by the artist formerly known as Prince, is just scratching the surface of our editor’s favorites of the month.
As we kick off the month of July, Robb Report editors compiled their favorite people, places, and things this month. Rebekah Bell is anxious to see who buys a Turks and Caicos estate formerly owned by the artist formerly known as Prince. Meanwhile, Jill Neuman fell in love with a new floral-themed gemstone jewelry from Featherstone, and Arianne Nardo spoke longingly of wanting to melt into an exclusive Peter Dunham-designed Laurel Rocking Chair. We’d be remiss not to mention that James Malcolmson is coveting a stunning skeleton dialed Santos de Cartier Skeleton watch. And we’re just getting started; read on for all the Perfect 10 entries this month.