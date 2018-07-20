Unexpected Pleasures: 6 High-Powered Finds for July

From a new Greubel Forsey timepiece to New Delhi's reopening of the Oberoi hotel, these are 6 unexpected luxury "finds" for the month.

Jaguar's Race Taxi Experience

The next time you’re in Germany, you might want to take advantage of Jaguar’s Race Taxi – an experience that includes the opportunity to take a lap around Germany’s Nürburgring track in an F-Type SVR coupe. Or, in New Delhi, check into the city’s famed Oberoi hotel, freshly re-opened after a $100 million renovation. And that’s just getting this month’s party started; you can also check out a new double tourbillion Grubel Forsey watch, ride on a Bogarde BMX bike made in partnership with Dior, and more. Read on for six serendipitous luxury fids curated by Robb report editor for the month of July.

