Emmy-Winning Producer Steve Harris on Meditation, Gut Instinct and His New Project, Sneakertopia

What have you done recently for the first time?

Worn a mask for extended periods. Other than that, I’m not doing a lot that’s new these days. The gift and the curse of Covid is that I’m connecting with old friends and talking to my daughter more often.

What apps do you use the most?

Instagram, TikTok and Triller, which is the new TikTok. You pick a song and film something, and it will edit the footage, using the best takes and cutting it together.

First thing you do in the morning?

Drink a large glass of room-temperature water with lemon and meditate for half an hour. I acknowledge my gratitude and my intentions for the day.

What do you do that’s still analog?

I journal in a pad. I write everything down before transcribing it to my computer.

What in your wardrobe do you wear most often?

Fear of God sweats. They’re super-comfortable, and I like the cut. I’ve worn them with sneakers to a basketball game and with a tux to the Golden Globes.