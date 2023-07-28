Snoop Dogg Gave a South Carolina Woman $10,000 to Help Her Keep Her Family Home

Snoop Dogg recently made a substantial donation to a 93-year-old woman in Hilton Head Island, S.C., who is engaged in a legal battle over her family’s land.

The rapper donated $10,000 to a GoFundMe campaign for Josephine Wright, who owns a 1.8-acre plot of land at the center of a dispute with developers, CNN reported. The property has been owned by Wright’s family since the Civil War. “I did it from the heart,” the rapper told the outlet in a statement. “She reminds me of my mother and grandmother.”

Wright is being sued by Bailey Point Investment Group, which wants to develop on the land where her home is located on. The Georgia-based company claims the family has “various personal property and improvements” that encroach on their property, such as a satellite, a shed, and a screened porch, according to court documents, USA TODAY reported.

In a June filing, Wright’s attorneys countered that Bailey Point allegedly used “a consistent and constant barrage of tactics of intimidation, harassment, [and] trespass” to try to force her to sell her property. “I’ve just never seen a multimillion-dollar company handle themselves like this,” Charise Graves, one of Wright’s 40 grandchildren, told USA Today.

Wright’s plight has captured the heart of other celebrities. On Instagram, Tyler Perry quoted a news segment interview with her in which she said: “I’ve pretty much been a fighter all my life.” Perry wrote: “Well, that makes two of us. Ms. Wright, please tell where to show up and what you need to help you fight.” NBA player Kyrie Irving also donated $40,000 to her GoFundMe, which has raised $281,542 of its $350,000 goal.

“She has poured her heart and soul into maintaining the property for herself and her family to enjoy for generations to come,” Graves said. “They are also making claims that she is not the legal heir to her property which she has lived and paid taxes on for over 30 years. My grandmother is heartbroken but resilient and not ready to give up without a fight.”