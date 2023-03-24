Snoop Dogg Loved ‘Queen Lizzie’ So He’s Down to Perform at King Charles’s Coronation

As the U.K. eagerly awaits the coronation of King Charles III on May 6, the hunt is on for the perfect musical act to grace the occasion. While a host of stars, including Sir Elton John, Adele, and Harry Styles, have declined the offer, there’s one unlikely performer who is eager to take the stage—rapper Snoop Dogg.

Speaking at the launch of his new game HotBox with the crypto casino Roobet, the 51-year-old revealed his love for the royals, particularly the late Queen Elizabeth, and told The Sun that he was open to performing at Charles’s upcoming coronation.

“I’m down to perform at the coronation. Make it happen,” he told the outlet.

Snoop has previously shared his appreciation for the royal family with The Guardian in 2015, when he explained how Queen Elizabeth stopped him from being kicked out of the country when he was facing murder charges back in 1994. (He was later acquitted of the charges in 1996.)

Princess Diana, Prince Harry, Prince William, and Prince Charles in London, 1994 Terry Fincher/Getty Images

“When they tried to kick me out of England, the queen made a comment that her grandbabies loved Snoop Doggy Dogg, and he had done no wrong in the U.K., so she gave me permission to be here,” Snoop told The Guardian. “Those grandbabies grew up to be Prince William and Harry, so I had influence on them, and they had influence on their grandmother, which enabled me to get into this beautiful country. They love my music, and it is what it is. There’s a mutual love and respect.”

Snoop has now told The Sun that he would be happy to perform at the ceremony for Charles this spring in honor of the late monarch, whom he refers to as Queen Lizzie. As far as we know, Charles still doesn’t have a big musical act booked for his coronation—and if he does take Snoop Dogg up on his offer, that will be the quite the statement about the unconventional moves we can expect from Charles as king.