Sofia Coppola’s Daughter Was Grounded for Trying to Charter a Helicopter From NYC to Maryland

Romy Mars may just be her family’s newest moviemaking protegé—and it’s all because of a 49-second TikTok video that’s quickly gone viral on Twitter. The 16-year-old daughter of filmmaker Sofia Coppola and Phoenix lead singer Thomas Mars posted the clip this week explaining that she was grounded after trying to charter a helicopter from New York to Maryland to have dinner with a “camp friend,” and the entire clip from start to finish is a look at the Coppola-Mars family at home.

Mars kicked off the video—later shared to Twitter by user @savbrads—by stating, “Make a vodka sauce pasta with me because I’m grounded.” She then revealed she was in trouble “because I tried to charter a helicopter from New York to Maryland on my dad‘s credit card because I wanted to have dinner with my camp friend.” Presumably, once that charge was spotted, the charter was shut down and the teen was grounded until further notice.

Mars decided to make the most of being cooped up by making her first TikTok: “I thought I would do this since I’m already grounded because my parents’ biggest rule [is] I’m not allowed to have any public social media accounts,” the teen explained, adding, “Here’s why,” as she picked up her dad’s Grammy and flashed it to the camera.

this tiktok of sofia coppola’s daughter… this means so much to me pic.twitter.com/6AQtWNhAgG — savannah ~* (@savbrads) March 21, 2023

“They don’t want me to be a nepotism kid, but TikTok is not gonna make me famous so it doesn’t really matter,” she concluded.

There are actually a number of services available that can charter you between N.Y.C. and Maryland via helicopter, including Fly Lindy, which launched in 2021 and allows you to ride in a helicopter solo for around $10,000 from the Big Apple to Washington, D.C., or Baltimore—or you can share with up to 11 other passengers for $1,500 per trip.

The teen’s video made waves not just for the helicopter charter reveal but for all the fascinating details of her life as the daughter of two stars—such as introducing viewers to Ari, her babysitter’s boyfriend, who Mars refers to as being one-half of her “replacement parents,” because, according to the teen, “my parents are never home.”

“What do you think about the helicopter fiasca?” she asked Ari in the video, who quickly transformed his impromptu cameo into a star moment.

“Oh, I like fiasca because it’s like a feminine form of fiasco,” he replied, not missing a beat.

Mars pointed out this was a timely decision given that it was Women’s History Month. The entire exchange felt so absurdly hilarious that it had viewers commenting that if this was scripted by the teen, she would be giving Coppola a run for her filmmaking money.