Meet Spaceport City, a Floating Transportation Hub Concept for Space Travel

We may not be ready to shuttle off for regular trips to space just yet, but that’s not stopping one group of designers from imagining our future here on the ground. Newly unveiled plans for a floating space hub show just how spectacular even the earth-bound portion of those starry treks might be.

Devised by the Space Port Japan Association (SPJ)––in coordination with Dentsu, Canaria and Noiz––the striking digital renderings of Spaceport City imagine a new kind of transportation hub focused on the takeoff and landing of space-bound vessels. But what sets the layout apart is its integration with other forms of transportation more commonly experienced today, from cars to boats. The proposed hub would be built above the water and extend out from a expansive cityscape.

The Spaceport City would also serve as a kind of business center. The sheer amount of square footage makes the venue ripe for holding conferences, staging fashion shows and housing businesses related to space engineering or education.

Space landing pads aside, the structure has a flowing, tarp-like roof composed of solar panels that provide renewable energy, which also extend to plazas for arrivals and departures. Inside, the space is broken up by large spheres allowing for a kind of zoning without interrupting the building’s continuity. This means its many disparate entities can enjoy its use simultaneously but still create necessary divides for those with serious security measures.

But other than just providing the building with power, the many hills and valleys created by the roof serve other humanitarian purposes. They help form areas for open-air gardens, patios and even small farms to further ramp up the project’s sustainability while also forming additional covered public space below. For family members looking to wave goodbye before a loved one departs, they’ll be able to view launches from lounges located in an upper deck on each pier––all while taking in a view of the water beyond.

The project remains one of the imagination for now with no set location or construction timeline, but you can head over to the website to learn more. Hey, gotta dream the dream.