Elon Musk’s SpaceX vs Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin: Which Space Project Will Dominate the Cosmos?

The space race, once a competition between rival countries, has become a battle of the billionaires. Among them are Mr. Tesla, Elon Musk, who seeks to colonize Mars with his SpaceX venture, and Mr. Amazon, Jeff Bezos, who charts a future with his rocket manufacturer, Blue Origin, where millions of humans are both living and working in space. Both are competing to develop the all-important lunar lander for NASA’s Artemis mission in 2024. So how do these two galactic egos stack up?
SpaceX
Blue Origin
OWNER’S NET WORTH
$69.1 billion
OWNER’S NET WORTH
$188 billion
|HEADQUARTERED IN
Hawthorne, Calif.
|HEADQUARTERED IN
Kent, Wash.
|FOUNDING YEAR
2002
|FOUNDING YEAR
2000
|BACKERS
|BACKERS
NASA
|NEXT BIG THING
The Starship rocket, which will launch as
NEXT BIG THING
Successfully launching a crewed mission.
INSPIRED BY
The Foundation book series by Isaac Asimov.
INSPIRED BY
The biopic October Sky.
SENT HUMANS TO SPACE?
Yes, two.
SENT HUMANS TO SPACE?
Nope.
MOST IMPRESSIVE MEMBER
Falcon 9, which is taller than the Leaning
MOST IMPRESSIVE MEMBER
New Glenn, which is a bit taller than the Statue of
CREWED SHIP
Crew Dragon
CREWED SHIP
New Shepard
ESTIMATED TICKET PRICE
$500,000 for a trip to Mars.
ESTIMATED TICKET PRICE
Between $200,000 and $300,000 for a suborbital cruise.
FRIENDLY RIVALRY
When Bezos tweeted a video of a “rare” reused rocket from Blue Origin, Musk was quick to point out that the SpaceX
FRIENDLY RIVALRY
After SpaceX launched a rocket into space and brought the booster back to Earth, Bezos tweeted,
TWITTER FOLLOWERS
12.1 million
|TWITTER FOLLOWERS
235,000
|COMIC-BOOK COMPARISON
Tony Stark
|COMIC-BOOK COMPARISON
Lex Luthor
|SIR RICHARD BRANSON SAYS
“Elon is absolutely fixated on going to Mars.”
|SIR RICHARD BRANSON SAYS
“We’re both neck and neck as to who will put people