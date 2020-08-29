Elon Musk’s SpaceX vs Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin: Which Space Project Will Dominate the Cosmos?

The space race, once a competition between rival countries, has become a battle of the billionaires. Among them are Mr. Tesla, Elon Musk, who seeks to colonize Mars with his SpaceX venture, and Mr. Amazon, Jeff Bezos, who charts a future with his rocket manufacturer, Blue Origin, where millions of humans are both living and working in space. Both are competing to develop the all-important lunar lander for NASA’s Artemis mission in 2024. So how do these two galactic egos stack up?