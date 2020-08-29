Quantcast
Elon Musk’s SpaceX vs Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin: Which Space Project Will Dominate the Cosmos?

The billionaire pet projects go head to head.

The space race, once a competition between rival countries, has become a battle of the billionaires. Among them are Mr. Tesla, Elon Musk, who seeks to colonize Mars with his SpaceX venture, and Mr. Amazon, Jeff Bezos, who charts a future with his rocket manufacturer, Blue Origin, where millions of humans are both living and working in space. Both are competing to develop the all-important lunar lander for NASA’s Artemis mission in 2024. So how do these two galactic egos stack up?

SpaceX

Blue Origin

OWNER’S NET WORTH

$69.1 billion

OWNER’S NET WORTH

$188 billion
HEADQUARTERED IN

Hawthorne, Calif.

 HEADQUARTERED IN

Kent, Wash.
FOUNDING YEAR

2002

 FOUNDING YEAR

2000
BACKERS

Google

BACKERS

NASA

NEXT BIG THING

The Starship rocket, which will launch as
many as 100 people into space at a time.

 

NEXT BIG THING

Successfully launching a crewed mission.

INSPIRED BY

The Foundation book series by Isaac Asimov.

INSPIRED BY

The biopic October Sky.

SENT HUMANS TO SPACE?

Yes, two.

SENT HUMANS TO SPACE?

Nope.

MOST IMPRESSIVE MEMBER

Falcon 9, which is taller than the Leaning
Tower of Pisa (229.6 ft.).

MOST IMPRESSIVE MEMBER

New Glenn, which is a bit taller than the Statue of
Liberty (313 ft).

CREWED SHIP

Crew Dragon

CREWED SHIP

New Shepard

ESTIMATED TICKET PRICE

$500,000 for a trip to Mars.

ESTIMATED TICKET PRICE

Between $200,000 and $300,000 for a suborbital cruise.

FRIENDLY RIVALRY

When Bezos tweeted a video of a “rare” reused rocket from Blue Origin, Musk was quick to point out that the SpaceX
Grasshopper had already completed six suborbital flights.

FRIENDLY RIVALRY

After SpaceX launched a rocket into space and brought the booster back to Earth, Bezos tweeted,
“Welcome to the club!”

TWITTER FOLLOWERS

12.1 million

 TWITTER FOLLOWERS

235,000
COMIC-BOOK COMPARISON

Tony Stark

COMIC-BOOK COMPARISON

Lex Luthor

SIR RICHARD BRANSON SAYS

“Elon is absolutely fixated on going to Mars.”

 SIR RICHARD BRANSON SAYS

“We’re both neck and neck as to who will put people
into space first.”

