Stanley Tucci Rocks a Double-Breasted Jacket in a Sleek Brunello Cucinelli Look on the Red Carpet

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

If there’s anyone you can count on for a classic fashion moment, it’s Stanley Tucci. He may not be quite the level of style maven as his Devil Wears Prada character Nigel, but he’s still a stickler for quality and the finer things in everything from his martinis to his menswear. The star’s latest red-carpet appearance for the premiere of Citadel proved one particular formal menswear trend is here to stay.

For the premiere of his new series, Tucci stepped out in a look put together by stylist Cheryl Konteh, who dressed him in a black double-breasted Brunello Cucinelli suit over a crisp white Eton collared shirt and shiny black Christian Louboutin dress shoes. The suit is currently selling for $5,700 on Farfetch, while the shirt is available for $265 and up on the Eton Shirts website.

Stanley Tucci at the premiere of “Citadel” in London Karwai Tang/WireImage

Double-breasted suits have been having a serious moment lately for A-list occasions—not only did Ben Affleck up the ante at the premiere of his latest film, Air, with a double-breasted Thom Sweeney suit, but the style dominated the red carpet at this year’s SAG Awards, with Rami Malek, Andre Garfield, Austin Butler, The White Lotus‘s Adam DiMarco, and The Bear‘s Jeremy Allen White all modeling the same style. Even the Oscars saw a surge in double-breasted activity from Paul Mescal, Dwayne Johnson, and Butler once again.

While the safe choice has long been a variation on single-breasted black blazers with sleek, narrow lapels, celebrity men have been playing in a wider range over the past year, first with their color palettes and now with the cut of their suits. While double-breasted suits might have started as a fun way to make a fashion statement at awards shows this season, Tucci’s and Affleck’s recent double-breasted premiere looks prove the trend is trickling down to less formal occasions, too—who says you need the Oscars to have some style fun?

Tucci’s new TV show, Citadel, is a sci-fi thriller series from Amazon Prime Video about a once-powerful spy agency whose elite agents, Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) have had their memories erased. These agents are approached by figures from their past, including Tucci’s Bernard Orlick, and urged to recover their past selves in time to fight a crime syndicate called Manticore that’s plotting to take power across the globe. The series starts streaming on Amazon on April 28.

Buy Suit Now on Farfetch: $5,700

Buy Shirt Now on Eton Shirts