Architect Stefano Boeri Designed Flower-Inspired Vaccine Pavilions to Get Italians Inoculated in Style

Italy, like so many other countries around the world, is gearing up to start administering the Covid-19 vaccination to its citizens in the new year. And as one would expect of the Mediterranean nation, it plans to do so in style.

The Italian government just announced that it will begin constructing 1,500 pop-up vaccine pavilions throughout the country, starting next month, reports CNN. The stylish gazebos, which were designed by architect Stefano Boeri, will each be adorned with a flower graphic meant to symbolize “serenity and regeneration.”

Boeri, who also helped develop the logo and graphics for the vaccine roll out, unveiled the design for the vaccine pavilions on Monday. The temporary structures will feature a prefabricated wooden interior and are encased in a water-resistant textile, which he said is fully recyclable. The exterior of the gazebo is decorated with an image of the primrose, a flower known to signal the start of the spring, along with the campaign’s motto, “Italy is reborn with a flower.”

The pop-up pavilions will be built in town squares and city centers. There will only be 300 vaccine centers initially, but the number will eventually rise to the 1,500 promised, according to Reuters. Domenico Arcuri, head of Italy’s Covid-19 response, said the first doses of the vaccine will be available for medical workers and residents of homes for the elderly. Boeri, who also designed the Il Bosco Verticale (Vertical Forrest) residential towers in Milan, is one of the country’s leading architects and is said to have worked on the project at no cost.

“Getting vaccinated will be an act of civic responsibility, love for others and the rediscovery of life,” the architect said in a statement. “If this virus has locked us up in hospitals and homes, the vaccine will bring us back into contact with life and the nature that surrounds us.”

Italy has been hard hit by the coronavirus outbreak, with over 65,000 deaths tied to the virus as of press time. The government is confident that most Italians will be vaccinated by next September.