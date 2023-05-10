Steve Harvey Rocked a Custom Berluti Jacket With Bottega Veneta Snake-Print Shoes in Paris

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

Besides becoming one of the most well-known faces to pop up on our TV screens, Steve Harvey has turned into quite the fashion savant in recent years. It’s all thanks to his stylist, Elly Karamoh, who had the host leave outdated suits behind for more trendy, sharp looks imbued with colorful hues and chic silhouettes. The Family Feud personality took the opportunity to once again show off his fresh style evolution in the ever-fashionable City of Lights.

While on a trip to Paris, Harvey showed off his layered two-jacket look on Instagram. Karamoh chose to dress the star in a custom Berluti leather jacket, complete with what looks like a fur-lined trim, Tom Ford’s Icon denim biker jacket, priced at $1,070, and Fear of God denim jeans. The stylist added just a splash of pattern with a pair of Bottega Veneta Ripley snake-print leather boots, retailing for $2,300.

Harvey’s textured Parisian fit is one of many notable looks the star has rocked lately. Back in April, Karamoh had Harvey taking on a recent L.A. press tour in custom Greg Lauren, including a full velvet set with Louis Vuitton boots, and another look featuring an archival Greg Lauren velvet coat paired alongside LV jeans and Saint Laurent crock boots.

And Harvey is also finding plenty of success outside of his latest fashion wins. The esteemed host recently got his own courtroom show, called Judge Steve Harvey, where he offers his own advice on conflicts that appear on the show. Last week, the series was nominated for a Daytime Emmy in the Legal/Courtroom Program. He is no stranger to awards and nominations, with three Daytime Emmys under his belt as well as five NAACP awards and a People’s Choice Award. Harvey will also continue to host Family Feud through 2026. Judge Steve Harvey, which just premiered on May 9, airs every Tuesday on Hulu—and maybe you’ll even catch a glimpse of some more stylish looks from the host.

Buy Bottega Boots Now on Bottega Veneta: $2,300