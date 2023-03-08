‘Stranger Things’ Star Caleb McLaughlin Is the New Face of Puma’s Latest Campaign

You likely know Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair of Stranger Things, also known as the devoted boyfriend of Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink). Now, the actor has a new job: He’s starring in a new campaign for Puma alongside a handful of other up-and-coming stars.

The sportswear giant’s Forever Classic campaign is highlighting the company’s long history and the “Puma classics,” which the brand describes as always having been “at the forefront of culture.”

Caleb McLaughlin for Puma Forever Classics Kendall Bessent/Puma

“Iconic products like the Puma Suede to the T-7 tracksuit have been worn by icons of every generation and have stayed classic as ever,” Puma says of its new campaign. “Puma’s Forever Classic products are designed to be timeless, and they’re ready to become the icons of tomorrow.”

McLaughlin, a breakout star of Netflix’s sci-fi smash-hit, is the perfect figure to represent those “icons of tomorrow”—as are the fellow creatives that Puma selected to star in this campaign. The Stranger Things actor is featured alongside Angus Cloud, Iris Apatow and Zaya Wade, each of whom have become more and more recognizable figures in recent years as they make their mark in their respective industries.

Iris Apatow, Zaya Wade, Caleb McLaughlin and Angus Cloud for Puma Forever Classics Kendall Bessent/Puma

Wade, daughter of Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, made her runway debut this week at Miu Miu’s runway Paris Fashion Week show and was a previous Logo30 honoree, using the spotlight to discuss the perils of transphobia. Cloud is Euphoria‘s Fez, the drug dealer with a heart of gold, and the actor’s star status has risen with every season of the HBO Max show. He also has a fun connection to Iris Apatow—his character, Fez, falls in love with Lexi, played by Iris’s sister, Maude. Iris herself is an actress, too, with credits in the recent pandemic-themed film The Bubble as well as a handful of her dad Judd Apatow’s movies, such as This Is 40 and Knocked Up.

This campaign signals Puma’s push to appeal to the next generation of superstars and consumers alike after a successful year for the brand in a competitive industry. The company had strong sales growth throughout 2022, up 18 percent in the first nine months, and has recently partnered with stars such Dixie D’Amelio and—perhaps most excitingly—Rihanna, announcing last week that the singer’s Fenty x Puma line is making a comeback after a five-year hiatus.

With all this star power behind it, Puma could have the biggest year it’s seen in quite some time.