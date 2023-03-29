How ‘Succession’ Selected the ‘Ludicrously Capacious’ Bag to Mock During the Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

Who among us didn’t execute a full-body cringe upon hearing Tom’s exquisite roast of Cousin Greg’s date to Logan’s birthday party? “I hear you’ve made an enormous faux pas, and everyone is laughing up their sleeves about your date,” Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) tells fellow Disgusting Brother Greg (Nicholas Braun) in the season 4 premiere. And why? “Because she’s brought a ludicrously capacious bag.”

Cut to: Greg’s date, Bridget (Francesca Root-Dodson), carrying a Burberry Medium Title Vintage Check Two-Handle Bag, a tartan structured satchel that you can currently buy for $2,890. And if you know Succession‘s creator Jesse Armstrong at all, you know that this bag was no idle choice: with a writers’ room and design team that prides itself on getting the stealth-wealth world of people at the Roys’s level just right, this bag was a carefully sourced selection of just-wrong-enough.

Medium Title Vintage Check Two-Handle Bag

Author Bolu Babalola revealed a choice tidbit from the Succession season 4 premiere on Twitter that reveals exactly how they picked this “capacious” bag.

“At the #succession premiere [J]esse [A]rmstrong said they interviewed a new york wealthy woman and said something like ‘what is the most offensive bag a woman could bring to something like this. would be the tackiest thing that someone who was trying to fit in would bring?'” Babalola tweeted.

The memes have flooded in ever since the bag’s appearance on the Sunday night show, with British Vogue (Burberry defenders, of course) weighing in that it isn’t in fact the bag, but how it was carried that was the faux pas, and a legion of tweets defending that at least it wasn’t as offensive as the Louis Vuitton bag Carrie’s assistant Louise (Jennifer Hudson) was gifted by her boss in the first Sex and the City movie.

Tom’s stream of insults aside, searches have spiked for this Burberry bag since the episode aired, according to a report by virtual fitting room company 3DLOOK. Google searches for “Burberry tote” soared by 310 percent and searches for “Burberry handbag” went up by 180 percent.

If you’re in the market for a bag that can fit flat shoes for the subway or a lunch pail, that’s suitable for camping or sliding across the floor after a bank job alike, and that’s simultaneously the “most offensive bag” you could bring to Logan Roy’s birthday party, well, Jesse Armstrong and his anonymous consultant have found your perfect fit.

