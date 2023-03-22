Here’s What Jeremy Strong, Nicholas Braun, and Other ‘Succession’ Stars Wore to the Season 4 Premiere

The cast and creators of Succession celebrated the Season 4 premiere in N.Y.C. on Monday night, and if you’ve seen any photos from the event, you already know that Jeremy Strong went full Kendall Roy in his standout all-brown ensemble. While most of the cast opted for variations on similar chic, dark suits over crisp white shirts, Strong did his on-screen persona proud with an athleisure and sneakers combo that screamed, “Dude, be the OG.” Take that, Logan.

Strong’s outfit details were carefully hunted down by GQ‘s Eileen Cartter, who also rounded up information on the looks worn by Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, and the rest of our favorite Roy family actors and supporting cast. Strong’s monastic, milk chocolate-hued sweatsuit and blazer was designed by Haans Nicholas Mott, who famously dressed Brad Pitt in a skirt for the Bullet Train press tour. Strong paired this monochromatic look with Lanvin’s Flash-X Runner Sneakers, available at Neiman Marcus for $950, in case you want to get your own Kendall Roy ‘fit going.

Jeremy Strong attends the Season 4 premiere of HBO’s “Succession” Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Nicholas Braun, aka Cousin Greg, played things a little safer with his premiere look, in keeping with his “I’m very focused on not going to jail” attitude throughout Season 3. The 34-year-old star wore a dark single-breasted Valentino suit over a white shirt—a congruously similar look to Matthew Macfadyen, who plays Tom Wambsgans.

Matthew Macfadyen and Nicholas Braun attend HBO’s “Succession” Season 4 Premiere WireImage

Cast looks were rounded out by Roman Roy actor Kieran Culkin in a dark Zegna suit (a fitting choice given his role as the brand’s newest Triple Stitch ambassador), Connor Roy actor Alan Ruck in a pin-striped Brunello Cucinelli suit, and Brian Cox’s unidentified dark suit dressed up with a pop of bright red at the collar and corner of his jacket.

Sarah Snook, Alan Ruck, Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, and Kieran Culkin attend the Season 4 premiere of HBO’s “Succession” Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Succession Season 4—the final season—premieres on Sunday night at 9 p.m. on HBO Max.