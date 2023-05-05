Succession’s’ Final Episode Will Reportedly Be 90 Minutes Long and Feel Like a Movie

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 4 of Succession.

Succession fans, it looks like we’re in for one heck of a finale.

Back in February, before the show’s fourth season aired, creator Jesse Armstrong revealed that this installment would be the series last. Earlier this week, Succession’s composer, Nicholas Britell, confirmed the ending will likely exceed our already high expectations. Of course, details regarding what will actually go down during the conclusion are being kept under wraps (but one can certainly speculate). However, what we do know is that the finale will hit screens on May 28 and be directed by executive producer Mark Mylod with a longer-than-usual run-time. Talking to Robb Report’s sister publication Variety, Britell said, “It’s 90 minutes. It’s a huge episode—like a movie.”

So far, Season Four has been more chaotic than ever—and we’re not just talking about Kendall’s attempted takeover, either. From the jaw-dropping death of patriarch Logan to Shiv and Tom’s rekindled romance to Lukas Mattson’s blood brick to Roman’s recent firing spree, there’s no shortage of surprises up Armstrong’s sleeve. Let’s not forget Connor and Willa somehow decided to still tie the knot amid all this.

Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, and Kieran Culkin Graeme Hunter/HBO

Now, we’re about halfway through the season, and there’s still no clear winner. Not that there ever was, except for an undated addendum in which Kendall’s name was crossed out. Or was it underlined? As it stands, Kendall and Roman are still trying to tank the GoJo deal—even though the new offer is at an eye-watering $192 billion. The co-CEOs, or CE-Bros rather, are also now focusing their efforts on Waystar’s real estate venture, Living+, which was actually an old idea started by their dad. Looking ahead, the pattern of erratic behavior on all fronts makes it hard to envision which one is worthy of inheriting Logan’s legacy.

Whoever it is, they have “big, big shoes” to fill.