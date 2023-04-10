Watch: The ‘Succession’ Midseason Trailer Shows a Mad Dash for Power After Episode 3’s Seismic Shock

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 4, Episode 3 of Succession.

After “Connor’s Wedding,” nothing in the world of Succession will ever be the same. Logan Roy (Brian Cox) died on a plane ride en route to seal the GoJo deal in lieu of attending his eldest son’s wedding, and his children did their best to choke out goodbyes on a phone held by Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) to Logan’s ear. Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Roman (Kieran Culkin) have been plotting to take over from Logan since the series pilot, but still—the death of a father isn’t something one can really prepare for, let alone the death of a father whose loss has earth-shattering implications for a wide range of financial and professional futures. In the new midseason trailer released last night, Succession gave a look at how the rest of Logan’s orbit is managing in the wake of the titan’s death, and it looks like the final seven episodes of the series will be the most action-packed the show has ever seen.

There’s one primary consistent theme in how each family member and colleague of Logan’s is reacting: They’re worried about their position in the new world order, and doing what they can to secure power before another shake-up sends them flying. As the Roy siblings gather, Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun) is seen approaching them: “I’m sad,” he says. “And just thinking about how things will shake down.”

Elsewhere, Tom, Gerri (J. Smith Cameron), and Karl (David Rasche) are discussing future plans: “The kids are not equipped to take on the role,” Karl says, referring to the now-vacant CEO position. Tom nods—seconds later, we hear him making his own power play.

“If there’s a ring, my hat’s in,” he says—though Karl is quick to point out that “naysayers” might consider him an untrustworthy interloper, particularly in the wake of his divorce from Shiv.

Meanwhile, the Roy siblings still seem determined to have one of them take over the company despite Karl’s hesitation, and there seems to be plenty of in-fighting about who that should be. Each sibling is seen getting back into the mix to prove their own competence: Roman roams the halls of ATN, confronts Gerri about her job, and presses Connor (Alan Ruck) to drop out of the presidential election given ATN’s support of a different candidate. Kendall and Shiv meet with GoJo’s Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgard) and Shiv confronts Tom, presumably to take him down a peg on his quest for post-Logan power: “Tom, I did a number on you,” she says. “I twisted your heart right up.”

Kendall, long thought the number-one pick to take over Logan’s role, is seen alternately reassuring both shareholders and siblings that they can survive now that “the king” is gone and appearing to suffer the beginnings of yet another breakdown. All the while, an election looms, and Tom is the public face of ATN during this pivotal moment for the first time without Logan’s influence to bolster him.

As Kendall says in the final seconds of the trailer: “Let the games begin.”