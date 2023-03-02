The Newest ‘Succession’ Season 4 Trailer Just Dropped—and the Lucid Air EV Makes a Cameo

The final season of Succession is here, and each new bit of news about our favorite dysfunctional billionaire family is bittersweet. Today, HBO released a new trailer for the upcoming fourth season premiering on March 26 and it included a glimpse at what the Roys are doing, wearing and driving these days—including a car that appears to be a Lucid Air EV.

The luxury car, which appears at the three-second mark in the new trailer, appears to be Lucid’s Air Pure model, an EV sedan with 480 hp that goes from zero to 60 mph in 3.8 seconds. The Air Pure, priced from $87,400, features an extra-spacious back seat, super-fast charging power, a sleek monochromatic metal roof and two built-in touch displays to control everything from headlights to navigation.

Lucid Air in ‘Succession’ Season 4 trailer HBO Max/YouTube

Given the limited look we get at the vehicle in the trailer, it’s also possible that it’s the Lucid Air Dream Edition, which comes in a Performance model that optimizes speed and acceleration or a Range model that focuses on mileage. Both models feature dual motors and a top speed of 168 mph: the P model has a combined 1,111 hp and goes from zero to 60 mph in under 2.5 seconds, while the R model has 933 hp and a range of 520 miles—the longest for any EV on the market. All Dream Edition models include a glass canopy roof, Aero Dream forged alloy wheels and a Nappa leather interior, with pricing starting at $229,000.

The newest trailer for Succession Season 4, airing March 26, shows Waystar Royco CEO Logan Roy (Brian Cox) angrier and more powerful than ever as Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) continues to try and rally his reluctant siblings together for a takeover after last year’s defeat. Other plotlines teased include Roman Roy (Kieran Culkin) being approached by Logan for help closing a deal with Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård), Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) and Shiv (Sarah Snook) finally confronting last year’s betrayal and Gerri (J. Smith-Cameron) threatening Roman with a lawsuit.

Lucid’s line of luxury EVs, meanwhile, debuted in 2019 and quickly became competitive with offerings such as the Porsche Taycan and Tesla Model S, both of which have a similar price point as the Air Pure but offer less range. With their sleek interiors, fast charging capabilities and superior performance, it’s no surprise the Roys would have a Lucid Air in their collection of luxury cars.