Inside the NYC Karaoke Bar That Served as the Backdrop for One of ‘Succession’s’ Most Painful Scenes

If you thought Logan’s birthday bash was bleak, Connor’s rehearsal turned out to be an even sadder affair. In episode two of Succession’s fourth season, Kendall, Shiv, and Roman rally around their eldest brother when his fiancé, Willa, gets cold feet the night before their wedding. For Connor, only two things can mend his broken heart in this very moment and that’s by going to “a real bar, with chicks, and guys who work with their hands and grease, and sweat from their hands, and have blood in their hair.” Oh, and doing a “little bit of karaoke,” which no one seems into but him.

In an attempt at a last-minute bachelor party, the rebel alliance heads to Maru, a clubby karaoke bar in New York City’s Koreatown, so Connor can heal himself by belting Leonard Cohen’s “Famous Blue Raincoat”—a depressing ballad about loneliness and betrayal. Though, he probably should have gone with his first choice, “Desperado” by the Eagles. The evening takes a turn when dear old dad enters the neon-hued room in hopes to make amends and get the family back together. But is this really the best place for a heart-to-heart? You can watch the cast break down the performance here.

Roman Roy (Kieran Culkin) in season four, episode two of Succession Macall B. Polay/HBO

If you’re interested in recreating the iconic ensemble scene or perhaps winning the crowd over with an epic rendition of Kendall’s “L to the OG” rap while downing a few cocktails, you can visit the Manhattan karaoke venue IRL. The chic, bi-level lounge first opened its doors in 2004 and is open seven days a week. Reservations for private rooms can be made online, or you could always stop by for some Korean-inspired bites. Inside, there are DJs, massive flat-screen TVs, and a cool tunnel-like bar decked out with LED tables and purple ambient lighting. It all proved to be too much for Logan—who we unfortunately never got to hear belt out “New York, New York.”

