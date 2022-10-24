The ‘Succession’ Season 4 Trailer Is Here: The ‘New-Gen Roys’ Take on the 100-Foot Giant in the Room

The third season of Succession ended with one of the biggest betrayals in TV history, carried out in a cold and calculated way that only the members of the conniving Roy clan are capable of. Spoilers ahead: In a plot twist that no one saw coming—except maybe Shiv (Sarah Snook)—Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) appears to have foiled the sibling’s attempt at a coup that would block patriarch Logan (Brian Cox) from getting the supermajority votes he needed to sell Waystar.

Once again, Shiv, Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Kendall (Jeremy Strong) failed to outsmart their father and found that their metaphorical guns quickly turned into useless sausages. Tom, unlike the offspring, was playing the long game to stay in daddy’s good graces, even offering himself up as the family’s sacrificial prison lamb at one point. But whether his backstab paid off is something we’ll have to wait to see play out in season four.

The season three finale, “All the Bells Say,” kicked off with most of the Roys basking under the Tuscan sun awaiting their mother’s wedding. At the same time, Kendall emerges seemingly unphased after the penultimate episode left him face down in a pool in an apparent suicide attempt. No biggie, just too much limoncello, so he says. For the first time, we see the offspring set their power struggle aside and band together out of concern for Ken’s wellbeing. Although, the gesture was short-lived and its genuineness was questionable at best.

When word gets out that tech giant GoJo is in the running to acquire the media empire, the trio begins to scramble. And even though Kendall is in the midst of a downward spiral, Succession has taught us that a cutthroat takedown waits for no one. And as for souls—who needs ‘em? To the sibling’s surprise, their masterful ploy to stop the sale of Waystar was intercepted by their own mother, Caroline (Harriet Walter). Blindsided by the outcome and always three steps behind, it becomes more obvious than ever that Logan will never be outmaneuvered. In this case, not if Tom can help it.

After wrapping its third season in December 2021, the HBO series began filming its fourth installment just six months later in June 2022. At this year’s Emmys, Succession topped the list of nominees and picked up its second win for Outstanding Drama Series. In addition, Macfadyen took home the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series award. Now, an official trailer has been released and the network has confirmed that season four of Succession will be back on screens in spring 2023.

We’re happy to report that all your favorite cast will be returning this season, including Cox and his on-screen kids. Yes, even Connor (Alan Ruck). Greg Hirsch (Nicholas Braun) and Gerri Kellman (J. Smith-Cameron) will also be reprising their roles, along with Frank Vernon (Peter Friedman), Karl Muller (David Rasche), Hugo Baker (Fisher Stevens), Marcia Roy (Hiam Abbass), Willa Ferreyra (Justine Lupe), Colin (Scott Nicholson), Kerry Castellabate (Zoë Winters) and Cyd Peach (Jeannie Berlin). HBO confirmed that Alexander Skarsgård will return as Lukas Mattsson. Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Hope Davis, Cherry Jones, Karolina Novotney, Arian Moayed, Juliana Canfield, Justin Kirk and Stephen Root are also set to appear in season four.

From what we’ve gathered from the teaser, it looks like the “rebel alliance” (as Connor calls it) will continue. The trailer kicks off with brief glimpses of Logan and a monologue that references the fact that no matter what he does, everyone ultimately turns against him. Footage of Cousin Greg and Gerri follows, which could mean that the patriarch’s last allies are switching sides this season in the family’s ongoing civil war. The siblings, on the other hand, appear to be ready for battle as Kendall dubs them the “New-Gen Roys.” But if there’s one thing that they’re forgetting, it’s that Logan’s “100 feet tall.” As for what’s to come for Shiv and Tom? A tense moment suggests that viewers may finally get the face-off they’ve been waiting for.

Watch the Succession season four trailer below: