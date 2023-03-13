Price Swing? Golf Courses, Cruises and Restaurants Are Experimenting With Surge Pricing

If you’re a regular golfer, you know how much you can expect to pay for a day spent at your local course—or do you? Thanks to the creeping grasp that surge pricing now has on America’s favorite leisure activities, that fixed fee could be a thing of the past.

Surge pricing, a business strategy where the cost of something fluctuates based on current demand, is hitting more and more industries in recent months, affecting everything from movie theater seat pricing to the cost of an afternoon of bowling, The Wall Street Journal reported. While consumers are used to dealing with this method (also known as dynamic pricing or time-based pricing) being used on things like plane tickets or hotels, the approach is now coming to golf courses, cruises, and even restaurants—and consumers aren’t happy.

The Journal spoke with a handful of frustrated customers across these industries whose concerns outline the risks of charging more or less for the same service day-to-day. Golfer Reed Kremer called the dynamic pricing scheme at his courses a “huge turnoff.” He was willing to set late-night alarms to book open spots as soon as they became available but was frustrated when the prices that popped up were higher than expected with no discernible explanation. (One golf course whose website was reviewed by the WSJ said its rates were “constantly updating based on factors such as: the day of the week, the time of the day, Colorado weather, and most importantly golfer demand.”

An overhead look at a cruise ship, where surge pricing is starting to take effect. Alzay

Frequent cruise-goer Patrick Jandorf expressed similar concerns about suddenly raised prices on cruise add-ons, such as a water park outing via Royal Caribbean Group, telling reporters that the new prices were “all a mystery, it’s not clear at all to the consumer what causes the price to go up or down.”

A new AI-powered software tool called Sauce, founded in 2020, is helping to bring this model to the most ubiquitous leisure activity of all: restaurants. Amid the pandemic, many food venues began experimenting with surge pricing for delivery orders, and Sauce is now helping a wide range of restaurants bring this type of pricing to anything customers order online.

“We actually will recommend strategies that both increase and decrease prices, and restaurants are able to choose their preference or build their own strategies from scratch,” cofounder Colin Webb told Insider in December 2022, adding that restaurants have, “during a peak time,” raised prices as much as 40 percent.

The considerations baked into setting surge prices include all those listed by the aforementioned golf course—time of day, date, weather, demand—and then some. Even the type of device a consumer is shopping from can factor into what price they’ll see, and businesses may also change prices to combat flagging sales or get the most revenue out of a busy period. Per the WSJ, defenders of the practice praise surge pricing for its ability to “fill excess capacity, reallocate demand, and maximize revenue by charging more to the people willing to pay.” But the drawbacks to consumers, from unpredictability to the price hikes themselves, are obvious. Customers may be used to this kind of pricing when it comes to things like air travel, but that doesn’t mean they like it.