Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour May Be Raising People’s Bills, Bills, Bills in Sweden

Amid Europe’s persistent inflation problem, there has been an unexpected cause of higher prices in Sweden: Beyoncé.

When Queen B started her Renaissance World Tour in Stockholm, the Beyhive came from all over the world to see the superstar. That caused economic impacts in several sectors in the country, which may explain why Sweden’s inflation rate was higher than anticipated in May, The New York Times reported.

Consumer prices in the country rose 9.7 percent last month from a year prior, data agency Statistics Sweden announced on Wednesday. Though this number was a 10.5 percent decrease from the previous month, it was still higher than economists thought it would be.

“Beyoncé’s start of her world tour in Sweden seems to have colored May inflation, how much is uncertain,” Michael Grahn, an economist at Danske Bank, said on Twitter. He said the concert might be behind most of the 0.3 percentage point added to inflation from restaurant and hotel prices. In total, the two industries saw a 3.3 percent price increase in May from the previous month.

The Renaissance World Tour began on May 10 with a two-night stay at a Stockholm arena that had a seating capacity of 50,000. Grahn told The Times the weakness of the country’s currency, krona, would translate to cheaper tickets for fans and increase the demand.

“The main impact on inflation, however, came from the fact that all fans needed somewhere to stay,” he said. Fans booked hotel rooms as far as 40 miles away to see the “Break My Soul” singer. Thankfully, Grahn says the inflation caused by Queen Bey will fall this month.

Beyoncé Renaissance tour—the first solo one she has embarked on since 2016—may become the highest-grossing tour of all time. Projections show the concerts may generate $2 billion in revenue. In February, Ticketmaster said during its first round of ticket sales, the demand from fans exceeded the number of available tickets by more than 800 percent.